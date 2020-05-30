Smuckmeister Claims He Washed Hands So Many Times He Found Old Algebra Test Notes

Written by Dr. Billingsgate

Saturday, 30 May 2020

image for Smuckmeister Claims He Washed Hands So Many Times He Found Old Algebra Test Notes

BILLINGSGATE POST: Here we go again. Elmer Smuckmeister of Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, is at once more. He claims, that because of the Coronavirus scare, he washes his hands at least 60 times a day.

“The other day, he related, “I looked at my palms, and I saw notes for an Algebra test I took in High School 40 years ago.”

He went on. “I wasn’t the sharpest tack in the drawer when it came to Algebra. I needed a little help, you know.”

Slim: “Necessity is the father of invention.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Might be an opportunity for you to get rid of the hair on your own palms.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

