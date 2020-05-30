Smuckmeister Claims He Washed Hands So Many Times He Found Old Algebra Test Notes

BILLINGSGATE POST: Here we go again. Elmer Smuckmeister of Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, is at once more. He claims, that because of the Coronavirus scare, he washes his hands at least 60 times a day.

“The other day, he related, “I looked at my palms, and I saw notes for an Algebra test I took in High School 40 years ago.”

He went on. “I wasn’t the sharpest tack in the drawer when it came to Algebra. I needed a little help, you know.”

Slim: “Necessity is the father of invention.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Might be an opportunity for you to get rid of the hair on your own palms.”