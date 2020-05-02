White House Blocks Dr. Anthony Fauci From Testifying Before House Panel

When did freedom of speech or the First Amendment in the Constitution of the United States of America become erased and taken away from an American citizen? This is a freedom given to the people of the United States of America in 1789.

It's old stuff, 1789, but the right stuff, and makes this the USA.

It's the people's freedom of speech. It isn't Trump’s freedom to take away and enforce when it's convenient.

It isn't the White House who is blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying before the House panel, it's Donald Trump. Trump who did not even win the presidential election, but sits as an imposter in the White House, silencing testimony against his fake presidency under the guise of National Security.

Over 65,000 Americans have died because of coronavirus, and the taxpayers who pay for Trump’s room and board, and his use of Air Force One, want to know why. They are asking: Why did this failure of leadership happen?

National Security? It’s more like Trump’s security to remain in the White House. This is a nation of laws. This is not a nation of Trump’s laws. Laws and announcements that are instantly created to protect the dubious residency of Donald Trump in the White House.

Had his impeachment testimony not been blocked by Trump, again under the guise of National Security, Trump would have been impeached and out of the White House and quite possibly 65,000 people may not have had to perish.

Will Trump and his gang also announce that Dr. Anthony Fauci can not be interviewed on MSNBC, CBS, ABC, PBS, and BBC?

That would not be a way for the United States to be rocking again.

George Bernard Shaw wrote it best: They are cowards to the very backbone of their souls.

