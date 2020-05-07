Department Of Justice Drops Lying Mike Flynn's Case

Donald J. Trump’s Department of Justice, under the supervision of Trump crony, Attorney General William Barr, has dropped charges against self-confessed perjurer, Michael T. Flynn, known as the originator of the, Lock her up, chant

“He was framed by the Obama administration to try and get to me,” said Donald J. Trump.

Humm, is it really always all about trying to get at Donald J., and does every Trump failure have to be blamed on Barack Obama? When will Trump man up?

Trump’s geriatric white-haired cheerleaders are waiting in a van outside of the White House, ready to line up on Pennsylvania Avenue, wearing short skirts, carrying pom-poms, and go into action, cheering, “Two, four, six, eight, Trump admits he laid a freight.”

Editor’s note: That sounds kind of lame.

Reply: Well, the girls are about Trump’s age, so it is what it is.

It seems Michael T. Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor, already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI agents about having a conversation with Russian diplomat Kislyak. It’s okay to have a conversation with a Russian diplomat, but you’re not supposed to lie about it to the FBI.

And apparently, Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, (a smart guy, he) failed to comprehend that it was not okay to lie to the FBI, and, in like Flynn, was arrested like fast.

“Two, four, six…”

“Not yet. It may be another year, or never.”

Looming over the Flynn case is Superior Court Judge Sullivan. While The Department of Justice can drop charges and file a Motion to Dismiss Flynn's case, Judge Sullivan can deny that Motion. And Judge Sullivan has a long memory.

So hold onto your pom-poms.

