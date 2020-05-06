Trump Holds News Conference With Single Fox News Reporter About Coronavirus Origin and Treatments

Written by Jaki Treehorn

Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Washington - After his daily Covid-19 news conferences with multiple White House correspondents and reporters resulted in embarrassingly ridiculous comments being disseminated to the public and questioned by the incredulous attendees, President Donald Trump has decided to hold future meetings by himself with a single reporter present from Fox News.

Wearing a leisure shirt and pin-striped pants, Trump repeated to the Fox News staffer his beliefs that the virus was a hoax designed to derail his campaign for reelection, that shining uv light and injecting household cleaners into patients might control the virus, that he has proof that the virus came out of a Chinese laboratory, and anyone questioning his pronouncements were just plain "nasty".

Trump appeared without experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci to comment on his claims. Trump's comments were translated by Fox News on the Sean Hannity show, with Mr. Hannity praising Trump and condemning the scientific experts and the media as "tools of the elite and deep state".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

