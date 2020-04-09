AG Barr Suggests an End to the Coronavirus Lockdown

Earlier today, the Attorney General of the United States, aka another one of President Trump's stooges, suggested a repeal of the "draconian" measures being taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The AG clearly has little regard for human life, as this decision would stop the measures in place used by local governments to protect people from their own decisions.

Not only is this thinking errant, but the idea of a return to normalcy period would result in death. Our government allows people to drive cars and drink 44 oz. soft drinks. This should not be the case, as these are leading causes of death (car accidents and complications of diabetes). We can save lives by implementing more regulation, banning soft drinks and cars, and letting the American people know that it is lunacy that they are allowed to make their own decisions.

Up next, a story on how Donald Trump is responsible for the sinking of the Titanic.