Husband Seeks to Divorce His Wife Because of Her Addiction To Hostess Twinkies

JOPLIN, Missouri – In what is being touted as one of the strangest divorces in recent memory, Harry Blixenpip has decided to divorce his wife of 17 years, Winnie Blixenpip.

Harry revealed that he just got fed up with arguing with his wife about her uncontrollable addiction to Hostess Twinkies.

The country music fiddle player said that his wife got up to a 45-Twinkies-per-day habit.

He revealed that he has found her stash of Twinkies hidden underneath her pillow, in the dirty clothes hamper, and even in her panties; while she was wearing them.

Winnie said that she hid the Twinkies in her panties only twice, and one of the times it was really only half of a Twinkie.

Harry said that the final straw was when he found 13 Twinkies that Winnie had hidden in the washing machine.

He did point out that they went to a food addiction therapist, and she suggested to Harry that he forcibly stick a Twinkie in each of Winnie’s nostrils, and that could possibly cure her addiction.

Harry remarked that he was afraid of Winnie biting him, so he would rather just opt for getting a divorce.