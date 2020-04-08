Long-forgotten Goat-Boy still not remembered

Failed Superhero, Goat-Boy is still not being remembered, even during lock-down.

The 19-year-old Super-Hero, who was bitten and then kicked by a radioactive goat before saving the city of Gothaming on the Mantelpiece from his childhood nemesis, Adrian, is yet to be even mentioned on any forums.

Comic book nerd, Kevin, said: 'Although I have faint memories of Goat-Boy and Adrian, I am yet to even see him mentioned anywhere. I mean, we nerds are all over the forums, we argue about films, about girls (not that we have even been near any, your lockdown is temporary, for us, it is permanent) but I am yet to hear him mentioned, anyway.'

'Perhaps,' Kevin continued, 'I will go in a politics forum and ask the questions there. I mean, everybody is really nice in a politics forum, aren't they?'