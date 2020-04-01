Justin Trudeau Resigns Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, sent shock waves through Canada during his daily press briefing on Wednesday morning, after announcing that he would be stepping down as the Prime Minister of Canada.

The forty-eight-year-old leader said in his statement: "After due consideration, and with a heavy heart, I have decided that this great country needs leadership at this time that I cannot offer. I am, therefore, stepping down as Prime Minister."

Canadian Members of Parliament immediately took to social media to express their thoughts and feelings upon the stark revelation. Maryam Monsef Tweeted out: "Justin Trudeau is the Prime Minister Canada deserves, but not the one it needs right now". On Facebook, the former Canadian Prime Minister, Stephen Harper wrote, "I did say he's just not ready".

Mr. Trudeau has been the Prime Minister of Canada since November 2015. According to the Associated Press, Canadians in the western provinces have taken to the streets, breaking all social-distancing advisories. According to one source, "Celebrating today is worth the risk". Following this realization, our chief correspondent, Brad Heffernan, has felt the need to apologize to all Canadian Conservatives for going too far with his April Fools joke this year, and encourages all Canadians to please return to their homes where it's safe.