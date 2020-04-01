Family Game Of Monopoly Ends In Murder Suicide

A man shot and killed his wife and three other family members in Florida, before turning the gun on himself, according to a report in the Fort Lauderdale Times.

The apparent murder-suicide happened on Sunday afternoon, whilst the family were in forced self-isolation, and playing a family game of Monopoly.

"Apparently, the husband was extremely upset that his wife would not sell him Illinois Avenue," explained Sheriff Tatty Mullett Jnr. "He was still annoyed that, earlier in the game, he wasn't allowed to be the battleship, but was forced to be the boot. Obviously, as tensions mounted during the game, emotions boiled over."

Neighbor, Kenwood Monkson, who was friends with the family, said he had often attended game nights with the family, and those evenings sometimes became heated, and arguments would flash up. "There was a lot of pilfering from the bank going on, underhand deals that flouted the laws of the game, teaming-up, and arguments about what the purpose of Free Parking was. I know him. I can only assume, after being forced into isolation with his family, and then not only not being able to be his favorite token, but then his wife deliberately blocking him from getting a full set just pushed him over the edge."