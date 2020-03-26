Mirrors sick of all of your Robert De Niro impressions

Mirrors across America have claimed, not unreasonably, that they are all sick of your Robert De Niro Impressions.

Mirror, Cindy Sheen, said 'Honestly, if Gary asks me one more time if I am talking to him, I won't be happy. Gary, we know you are the only one here, but that is because you are self-isolating. To be honest, there has only been one time in the past eight years when you haven't been talking to me, and that was when you brought that poor woman back here. She looked around the flat once, said she needed to use the bathroom, and left out of the window. We are on the third floor.'