American president and self-proclaimed smartest man in the world, Donald Trump, has begun to lick the cactus that Barack Obama left for him as a leaving present.

White House staffer, Bigly Sosoon, said: 'We only have three cacti in the White House, and Donald has his favourite, the one that Barack gave him, and he has started to lick it. We don't know whether or not it is a sign of stress or something he does for comfort, but it is quite worrying for us.'

The cactus told us: 'Usually, my spikes stop beings getting too close, but not the Donald. I know why he is on his third marriage.'