Trump Might Move To Mar-a-Lago

With the coronavirus interfering with Donald Trump's daily schedule, he is thinking of moving the White House office to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home.

He was said to have complained during a private cabinet meeting, "These daily briefings are a pain in the @#$%. And that little guy keeps contradicting me and making faces behind my back. I see the videos afterward. He's making faces at me. And I'm trapped in this joint. I'd give it to crooked Hillary, but I don't want to see her gloat."

Expanding on his words, he claimed that he was such a super-intelligent kind of guy, (describing his intelligence by tapping his head three times) and he could do better at Mar-a-Lago, adding that, at least he wouldn't have that little guy contradicting him all the time.

"He translates what I say like I'm dumb or something, and don't know what I'm talking about. I thought the Easter deal for the economy was brilliant!"

His cabinet sycophantishly agreed.

Citing that he hadn't played any golf since this thing broke out, was another pain in the @#$%. "I'm a natural-born athlete, and I have to get out on the links at least once a day."

While no one questioned his claim of superintelligence, or the Easter Bunny deal, suggesting that he was a natural-born athlete presented a fingernail on blackboard moment, producing, the Bronx cheer. from someone at the table.

"I didn't expect that, but it's not okay."

Almost the exact same reply he said following being laughed at during a United Nations address. He bragged at the UN that his administration had accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of the country.

Ha, ha, ha, ha, said the audience.

"Be best."

While he couldn't do anything about being laughed at before the United Nations, he could at the White House. "Who gave me the Bronx cheer?"

"I think it was Ivanka."

"She's in the east wing, designing shoes."

"She has the White House wired. She's afraid Tiffany might sneak in."

"I bet it was that little guy."

"It sounded like him," they sycophantishly agreed.

