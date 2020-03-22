"Trump Virus" Sweeps Over America

Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Andy Cooperson reporting for SIN - Spoof International News. From Maine to Hawaii, a previously unknown - until three years ago - virulent virus has swept across the United States, infecting millions who, until now, assumed that they were immune. Instead, they have fallen victim to what is now called "the Trump Virus," a political disease that strikes the young and athletic, as well as the already feeble and elderly, regardless of party or ideology.

The main component of "the Trump Virus" is a susceptibility to repeated lies or misleading half-truths, expressed repeatedly by the current administration or its TV and radio fellow travelers, sometimes passing as straight reporting on One America News. The gullible accept the word of the president and his allies as unimpeachable, pun deliberately intended, and they denounce any challenge to his decisions. This segment of "the Trump Virus" also embraces white nationalists and the militia movement, in full support of their president.

Opponents are unable to maintain their own decorum in light of the president's actions on global warming, environmental protection, health safeguards, and foreign policy in general. They have become as outraged as his supporters, and civility has disappeared from the debate.

Thus, "the Trump Virus" has infected all segments of the population, with increasing acrimony and outright violence. The Minute Men of the far right are matched by the Anti-Fascists of the far left.

One wonders if America 2020 is not far from Germany 1933.