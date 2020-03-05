Mystery Space X Implosion Baffles Space Force

Top brass officials from the newly-formed U.S. Air Command's "Space Force" were at a loss, yesterday, to explain the recent "explosive anomaly" with the latest rocket launch from Space X.

Reporters questioning the group of officials, who organized a briefing on the matter, noticed officials responsible for conducting the briefing warily looked at each other, squinting occasionally, and rolled their eyes up and down repeatedly, alternating towards the "above" and the "below", while gesticulating with quick jerks of their heads at an empty chair on the dias.

"Ah", said one, clearing his throat, "currently we have a number of theories, none of which is entirely cohesively in coordination with empirical findings on the exact amount of gas-to-air ratio we would normally release as an acceptable air/gas mix."

"Is it true that Force members think aliens might be involved?", said one reporter, furrowing his brows into a deep and knitted line.

"Ah, we have not ruled out that possibility", said one official, sweating profusely, and loosening his uniform collar.

"How do you explain this?", said one reporter, waving a huge photo, and throwing it under an overhead projector, whilst gesturing to a man standing near the lights to dim the room.

Suddenly an image of the sky filled the room, and a barely discernible message, in what appeared to be a mix of clouds and rocket explosion material, appeared in the sky.

"Sorry; Bong Error."

"Does this suggest intake or invasion?", said one reporter, awestruck.

"Ah....the only thing we can make of it was a readiness to exhale", said another.

"No comment", said the other five, in unison, staring at an empty chair on the dias.

No further information has been forthcoming from officials.