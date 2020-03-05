Good-bye Mr. Trump

At last, thanks to former Vice President Joseph Biden, the Trump presidency is headed for the dumpster truck of history. No more juvenile, self-serving tweets that only a ten-year-old would be proud to glue into his scrapbook.

There will not be a second term for Donald Trump.

On Super Tuesday, with fourteen states voting in primary elections, Joe Biden miraculously won nine of the fourteen, gained the support of three other presidential candidates who withdrew from the race, and the world can now breathe an everlasting sigh of relief. The dumpster truck is on its way.

Bernie Sanders, however, is barking mad, punching his index finger into the air, claiming to be the real winner on Super Tuesday, and that he didn't want any of Mike Bloomberg’s billions to win the White House when Joe Biden drops out.

Sour grapes? You betcha.

It started with Joe Biden winning South Carolina on Saturday. Sweet! Give the guy a cigar. His Saturday win was followed by his knock out, nine-state win on Super Tuesday. Give the guy the whole box of cigars.

Pete Buttigieg, (Buddah-Judge) dropped out of the race, along with Amy Klobuchar and Mike Bloomberg. The tree former candidates are throwing their support behind Joe Biden.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who failed to win her state of Massachusetts, is still considering her options. If you can’t win your own home state, there are no options, at least not for the White House.

With Joe Biden’s political experience, decency, and Mike Bloomberg’s money, (which appears to be the Victoria Falls of everlasting abundance), Biden will be the next president of the United States.

Trump’s attempted smear campaign of Burisma Holdings in Ukraine isn’t going to work like Benghazi or the Wikileaks emails of 2016. Voter turnout is made up of a sadder but wiser electorate.

So bring on the dumpster, park it on the back lawn of the White House, a new day is coming, this nation will be reborn, the world will be safer.

Amen.

And Bernie Sanders will still be barking and punching his index finger into the air.

