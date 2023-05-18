Experts say that Great Britain's Robin Hood Volcano could erupt at anytime

Esteemed geologist Abner "Flasher" Cockburn has raised the alarm about the newly formed Robin Hood Volcano, nestled in the picturesque English Channel just off the coast of Portsmouth. Flasher has expressed grave concerns that the volcano could unleash its fury at any moment.

Dubbed a category 8 volcano, the Robin Hood possesses the potential for volcanic lava production on par with the explosive eruption of Mount Vesuvius on August 24, 79 AD. This catastrophic event resulted in the total annihilation of the ancient city of Pompeii, including its luxurious 5-star hotels.

Disturbing reports have emerged from the town of Portsmouth, indicating that several hundred individuals have already evacuated the area, seeking refuge in neighboring towns of Southwick, Hoe Gate, Hamble-le-Rice, and Crumpet City.

As the imminent threat looms, locals are anxiously bracing themselves for the unpredictable wrath of the Robin Hood Volcano, while scientists and authorities scramble to ensure the safety of all residents in the surrounding areas.