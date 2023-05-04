Liberal Democrats won't disturb you again, until the next time

Although they have met once or twice in the pub in the past few weeks, your local Liberal Democrat will not be disturbing you again, at least not until the next time.

William Gavinson, a spokesperson from Chutney-on-the-Fritz's Liberal Democrat group, said, "It has been great to spend some time with the local Liberal Democrats, discussing policies, attacking the party in power, and sharing our vision for what we would do if only given the chance. But it's time for us to go home, lick our wounds, and think about what we can do to make things better the next chance we get."

Party member Snotty Bob said, "I'm not really a Liberal Democrat, but William always buys the drinks, so it's a good night out for me, no mistake."

We bid the Liberal Democrats a tipsy adieu, knowing that their dreams of political glory may forever linger in the hazy mists of pub politics.

With a pint in hand and a glimmer of hope, they remain content in the realm of possibility, where ambitions may be whispered over a friendly chat, and the faintest glimmer of political influence dances in their dreams.