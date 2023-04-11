Jobs For Prince Harry

Short on cash, sixteen toilets to maintain, and The King-father is cutting off son Harry’s allowance, son Harry needs a job.

He could quickly work as a Maitre d’ at a restaurant. He appears to be pleasant and friendly, and he could snack on restaurant food. His responsibilities would be limited to greeting guests, seating them, and making their dining a positive experience. He’d also have to keep some semblance of order in the dining room; the right people getting correct orders, drinks, desserts, etc.

Or, he could provide travel assistance as a travel agent. He has traveled most of the world and could efficiently work as a tour guide. But travel would take him away from the Duchess.

Carpentry is out. Same with any building trade. Theatre? In a romance, he could perform as the perfect butler or the other man. Whoops! There it is again, back to the SPARE.

Could he be an astronaut? Nah. He didn’t pass his helicopter test.

What about a job as a chef? Bingo! Of course. Start a television series training under the watchful eye of Gordon Ramsay. Everyone would watch. It could even be a great Netflix series starting out with Prince Harry learning how to boil water, gradually peeling potatoes, preparing scrambled eggs, and graduating with a three-course meal.

And if Harry became a quick study and played it just 100% right, Gordon Ramsay could end up as the spare.

