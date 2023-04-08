Did King Charles III Invite Anyone From The Spoof To Attend His Coronation?

How could King Charles ignore The Spoof world? The Spoof has always kept him in Spoof’s headlines. Indeed, (bet your bottom dollar) if anyone from The Spoof had been invited to the Coronation, they would never have played the Maybe I will, and Maybe I won’t go.

Some people claim they have a nail appointment on that day and gee-whiz. What to do? There’s a conflict. Fingernails can’t be ignored, and Harold is due for his henna rinse.

Whatever!

Apparently, Harold wants to celebrate his son’s 4th birthday during the Coronation, but loving grandpa, The King, says, “No way. This is my day. So don’t delay. RSVP today!”

King Charles III speaks in rhymes. Always. It’s a Palace secret. It’s something he picked up at Gordonstoun. And he can’t lose it. However, when he addressed the German parliament recently while speaking in German, no rhymes were used, and he stuck to German. Jawohl!

So The Spoof laments being brushed aside and ignored. However, The Spoof wishes that King Charles lives another 70 years and rivals his mother’s rain, or is it reign or maybe rein?

Whatever!

And King William will be 110 years old when he reaches the throne.

As for the dithering Spares?

“Who cares,” said William the Conqueror to Henry VIII. “They won’t rank as a footnote in history. And England will always be here!”

Here, here, agrees with The Spoof.

Or is it hear, hear?

Whatever!

Read more by this author: