King Charles Playing NFT King

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Thursday, 30 March 2023

image for King Charles Playing NFT King
An Icon Gazes Into Her NFT Self

King Charles is getting into the NFT game, seeing how successful Trump was at it, so now you too can get a King Chuck in gold and ermine robes, in riding jodhpurs, in golf attire, dressed up as a soldier standing in front of a helicopter with a helmet under his arm, as a tampon in Camilla’s granny panties, as a 14th Century British king in silk drawers, leg garters, and skintight nylons – and a powdered wig, of course – and dressed as so many more ‘characters’ of himself.

But he won’t be a cowboy, astronaut, kung-fu action star, ninja, zombie, or transsexual groomer reading to kids.

He’s just a simple king … who needs more cash from NFTs so he can buy a bigger crown and call it democracy. Collect all your kings now and get a 10% discount and the upcoming Camilla NFTs … where she is dressed as a [fill in blank with your filthy minds!]

PS: NFT does NOT stand for "No Fucking Tossers" ...

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
King Charles IIINFT

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more