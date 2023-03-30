King Charles Playing NFT King

King Charles is getting into the NFT game, seeing how successful Trump was at it, so now you too can get a King Chuck in gold and ermine robes, in riding jodhpurs, in golf attire, dressed up as a soldier standing in front of a helicopter with a helmet under his arm, as a tampon in Camilla’s granny panties, as a 14th Century British king in silk drawers, leg garters, and skintight nylons – and a powdered wig, of course – and dressed as so many more ‘characters’ of himself.

But he won’t be a cowboy, astronaut, kung-fu action star, ninja, zombie, or transsexual groomer reading to kids.

He’s just a simple king … who needs more cash from NFTs so he can buy a bigger crown and call it democracy. Collect all your kings now and get a 10% discount and the upcoming Camilla NFTs … where she is dressed as a [fill in blank with your filthy minds!]

PS: NFT does NOT stand for "No Fucking Tossers" ...