Conservatives not really that worried

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 17 March 2023

That's one for you, nineteen for me......

Although they will probably face a bit of a thrashing at the local elections in May, the Conservative party have revealed that they are not really that worried.

Conservative candidate Michael Madeup said 'After the mess we have made of things for the past thirteen years, we are not really that worried about the local elections. I mean, we gave you Liz Truss, and Boris Johnson, and if we as the party of low standards and lower morals can survive those two disasters, I think that we will be fine'.

Another candidate William Gavinson said 'Yes, after all the bullshit we have pulled over the few years, the trains, a global pandemic, Brexit, a few people putting their little tick in a different box will hold no challenge for us'.

'Oh the whole thing with morals?' asked Michael Madeup 'we got rid of our morals when we shut down the mines. A conscience really is no good if you want to be in politics'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

