Boris is Movin’ the Party to Greece, Bitches!

Boris the spider is in Greece, shopping for groceries. Hello, Boris, on a vacation after no longer being the Prime Minister of Britain … wait, sorry, how does that work?

The League of Greek Bag Boys and Shopping Cart Wranglers were hot on Boris’ tail as he zoomed around the grocery store getting everything he needed for his long vacation away from home.

They saw him buy calamari and black olives and tons of Zambuca – my God! So much alcohol, the cart was filled – no, he had two carts – having a party again? Didn’t learn your lesson?

So one bag boy asked him,

“How are you still PM yet not the PM? And if you’re not the PM, are you just a guy on vacation who no one in Greece apparently notices except for one person with a camera? Who is running your country, sir?”

Who is running Britain when the Non-PM is keeping his party going, just in a different country? Is Liz the Head? Did she squeak in? Was there a vote? How in the hell does British democracy work? Or is it needlessly complicated so that people will stop asking questions about how it works and just let it happen and let it have its parties any time it wants – piss off, bag boys!

Boris didn’t say this outright, but the feeling was there as he was checking the alcohol content in a bottle of Ouzo.