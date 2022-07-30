The Greek Government Warns The English People To Stop Using The Anti-Greek Phrase, "It's All Greek To Me"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 30 July 2022

PM Johnson says no one is going to tell him he can't say "It's all Greek to me."

LONDON - (Satire News) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on his way out the door, informed the British citizens that Greek President Katerina "Katy" Sakellaropoulou, is extremely upset.

According to BuzzFuzz (Greece), President S. (as every Greek man, woman, and child calls her) in the interest of time, told her maternal grandmother that she is tired of hearing the phrase, "It's all Greek to me."

President S, noted that there is no other country in the entire solar system who uses that highly derogatory phrase, with the possible exception of Cambodia.

Meanwhile, when PM Johnson first heard of Katy's concern, he brushed his out-of-control hair, took a bite of his kumquat crumpet, and said, "Well, lemmy be perfectly clear on dis, da sensitive lady with the long ass Greek surname Spiarkungrandpoupon is making a fucking mountain out of a fucking mole hill, so truth be told, I have to respond by saying dat she can kiss me blooming Limey ass, she can...true dat for sure, and as they say in Detroit, Michigan, fa shizzle, ma nizzle yo." ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

