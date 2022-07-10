Queen Elizabeth Says She Will Be Making A HUGE Royal Announcement Soon

BUCKINGHAM PALACE - (Satire News) - Her majesty has told a very close friend, believed to be Piers Morgan. that in the coming weeks, she will be making a huge, very important announcement.

When asked by her close friend, Loretta Piffinshaw, with The Ta Ta For Now News Agency, she simply replied that everyone will just have to tune in to her weekly show on BBC, "Chit Chatting With The Queen Mum."

The show is co-sponsored by The Royal Majestic Crumpet Company and Stella Artois Beer.

Ms. Piffinshaw, like the great journalist she is, did push the queen to reveal at least a smidgen of a clue.

The queen smiled, as she took a sip of her iced tea, and responded by saying, "All in good time Piffy, all in good time." ■