Queen Elizabeth Says She Will Be Making A HUGE Royal Announcement Soon

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 10 July 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth Says She Will Be Making A HUGE Royal Announcement Soon
"My announcement will rock the civilized world from Liverpool to Los Angeles." -QUEEN ELIZABETH

BUCKINGHAM PALACE - (Satire News) - Her majesty has told a very close friend, believed to be Piers Morgan. that in the coming weeks, she will be making a huge, very important announcement.

When asked by her close friend, Loretta Piffinshaw, with The Ta Ta For Now News Agency, she simply replied that everyone will just have to tune in to her weekly show on BBC, "Chit Chatting With The Queen Mum."

The show is co-sponsored by The Royal Majestic Crumpet Company and Stella Artois Beer.

Ms. Piffinshaw, like the great journalist she is, did push the queen to reveal at least a smidgen of a clue.

The queen smiled, as she took a sip of her iced tea, and responded by saying, "All in good time Piffy, all in good time." ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Queen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more