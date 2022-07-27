British Historians Discover Robin Hood's Diary and Contrary to Popular Belief They Learn That He Did Steal From The Rich BUT He KEPT It

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 27 July 2022

image for British Historians Discover Robin Hood's Diary and Contrary to Popular Belief They Learn That He Did Steal From The Rich BUT He KEPT It
Robin Hood and his Merrie Men (and Maid Marion) roamed the Sherwood Forest back during the 13th century.

LIVERPOOL, England - (Satire News) - The legendary heroic rogue Robin Hood and his Merrie Men (including the sexy-as-hell) Maid Marion have hit the front pages of historical publications.

London's The Blimey Blooming Blithering Spectator Revue has published that Robin was not the nice guy that has been portrayed in dozens of British books, publications, plays, commercials, and TV shows.

Petula Lulu a writer for the BBBSR wrote that contrary to popular belief, Hood and his band of heathens did in fact still from the rich, but instead of giving it to the poor they KEPT it.

In fact, a great, great, great, great, great granddaughter of the 13th century bandit, Hermione Hood, 52, has Robin's diary, and he did write that after talking it over with his hot, sexy babe, Maid Marion, the two decided to just keep whatever money, property, or carts they stole from the rich.

SIDENOTE: Hollywood's Lion's Gate Pictures is in the process of casting the cast for the motion picture, "Robin Hood, His Woman, His Merrie Men, and Lots, and Lots, of Plundering, Pillaging and Boinking."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

