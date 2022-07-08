A UFO Lands On The British Aircraft Carrier The Susan Boyle

SOMEWHERE ON THE ENGLISH CHANNEL - (Satire News) - British naval authorities were shocked to hear that an unidentified flying object landed on the British aircraft carrier The Susan Boyle.

A reporter with The Ta Ta For Now News Agency stated that even though Ms. Boyle is of Scottish decent, she totally loves visiting and performing in England, and so as a result of her extreme support, the British parliament decided to honor the fabulous songstress by naming their most recent aircraft carrier in her honor.

There were some complaints from Brits who felt that the aircraft carrier should have been named after a female British subject like Petula Clark, Mrs. Len Goodman, Sarah Ferguson, Cheryl Cole, or even 60's singing sensation Lulu.

In Other News. Former prime minister Boris Johnson says he will be taking a vacation and visiting America, where he plans to visit the Statue of Liberty, Wrigley Field, the Alamo, Kim Kardashian, Yellowstone National Park, and the La Brea Tar Pits.