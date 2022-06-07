Big Horsemeat Scandal in France

The French have always eaten horse meat... just one of their quirks.

And they look down on the Chinese for eating dogs.

Typical French horse-breathed arrogance...

Recently in Marseille, people giving away their older pet horses to good homes, have found them illegally going to slaughterhouses. They are very angry about this, and got the police involved.

Yes, there is a large horse rustling ring in France making big money.

Free horses, so free francs on the hoof.

A bunch of guys have been convicted and are going to jail for these illegal, meaty endeavors.

And guess what prisoners in jail eat some days? Horsemeat.