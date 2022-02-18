"Knees Up Mother Brown" to replace national anthem at sporting events

In a surprise move, the government, in conjunction with The Royal Family, have decided to ditch God Save The Queen at future sporting events and replace it with the cockney anthem: "Knees Up Mother Brown"

It is thought that the government, and indeed, The Queen herself, have long been of the opinion that the present national anthem is a bit of a dirge that fails to instil enthusiasm into Britain's sporting competitors and that a more lively and upbeat anthem was called for.

It's understood that Her Majesty and members of The Royal Family have already been hard at work practising the leg-pumping dancing that accompanies the famous old tune - apart from Prince Andrew who has distanced himself from the new move to spend more time with his legal team.

Parliament welcomed the news yesterday, with Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, calling the decision, "blinding."

Leader of The Opposition, Kier Starmer, was opposed to the move, however, and was met with a chorus of boos from both sides of The House when he described the song as an incitement to violence; citing the line: 'If I catch you bending I'll saw your legs right off', as directly encouraging knife crime and cynically excluding disabled people who already have no legs.

There was raucous laughter in The House when a Scottish Nationalist Party backbencher shot him in the back of the neck with an air pistol as Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, vaulted across the table and punched him on the nose.

All eyes will now be on Starmer at this weekend's rugby international between England and France in Paris.

Failure to join in the singing and leg-pumping will be seen as yet another snub for the monarchy from the Labour Party and will be construed by the right-wing media as further evidence that Starmer is unfit to lead the country.