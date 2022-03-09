Scotland Yard Has Captured The Notorious Taliban Hitman, Saheed Fasha Shasta

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 9 March 2022

image for Scotland Yard Has Captured The Notorious Taliban Hitman, Saheed Fasha Shasta
PM Boris Johnson is so proud of Scotland Yard that he is making a donation of £10,000 to their Christmas Fund.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Scotland Yard is happy to announce that they have just managed to capture one of the world's most infamous terrorist hit men, Saheed Fasha Shasta.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard stated that after receiving a tip from US information guru Andy Cohen, they were able to corner Shasta, who just turned 47, in a Camel Rental Lot in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan.

Shasta, who was dressed, for some unknown reason, in a Buckingham Palace royal guard uniform, did not put up a fight; especially since he was tased with a taser that emitted 100,000 volts or twice what the average police department taser is set to.

The notorious terrorist hitman told his captors that he did not appreciate the fact that the 100,000 volts completely burned off his official Taliban-issued boxer shorts.

He also said that he truly feels that the tremendous amount of voltage has now rendered him sterile and he fears that he will not be able to give his 9 children another brother or sister.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has praised Scotland Yard and plans on throwing them an appreciative party at Buckingham Palace sometime during the summer.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

