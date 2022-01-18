The Sexy, Big-Breasted Elizabeth Hurley Has The Greatest Promotional Agent In The Entire World – Herself

HEREFORDSHIRE, England – (UK News) – It is no secret that the erotically sultry actress Elizabeth Hurley certainly has the number one, best personal agent in the entire movie business.

Hurley does a fantastically phenomenal job of keeping herself in the celebrity spotlight.

The 56-year-old ravishingly erotic beauty admits to putting at least 6 photos of her wearing the skimpiest bikini swimsuits in existence on the Internet each and every week.

Anderson Cooper once remarked that her bikini swimsuits are so tiny, he wondered if she perhaps purchased them out of postage stamp machines.

The actress has appeared in such well-received motion pictures as “Austin Powers,” “EDtv,” “Bedazzled,” “Mickey Blue Eyes,” "Mickey Green Eyes," and her latest "Mickey Mesmerizing Hazel Eyes," which earned her an Academy Award nomination for the quasi-naked scene of her Bradley Cooper and Mick Jagger.

SIDENOTE: The British actress says that since her long time bikini swimsuit photographer recently quit, she has hired her 19-year-old son Damian Sylvester Hurley, to take her sexually explicit photos. She adds that he is extremely proud to snap hot, sexy photos of his sensuously erotic "Mommy!"