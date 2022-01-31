Should I use an illegal lockdown party as an Alibi?

Boris Johnson is asking if he should use yet another illegal lockdown party as an alibi.

'Yes, crikey' wittered Johnson 'I seem to have got myself in a bit of a pickle with both the police and an irate husband. The two issues could be addressed if I said I was at yet another illegal lockdown party'.

Tea-boy Michael Madeup piped up 'Yes, Boris was at another illegal gathering. I was there, I saw it with my own eyes, I believe it like I believe in my hair'.

Assistant Tea Boy Michael Gove interjected 'If Boris was at a party, it was bound to be a work-related gathering. I mean look at all of us Conservatives, it is not really a party if any one of us is there, is it?'