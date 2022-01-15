Pig not so happy in mud

Pig Boris Johnson is not so happy in mud.

Despite the popular saying, Boris, named sarcastically but fittingly after the current Prime Minister (at the time of writing) is not, and never has been happy in mud.

The porcine philosopher told us ‘Not every pig is happy in mud, but most of the stick with the human narrative. Sometimes we long for a bit more, but we never get it, do we? Perhaps I would like to enact Animal Farm, but with a better outcome for everyone, I mean George Orwell did the whole species a disservice in that book. It was written as a satire, but we are not all power-mad. I like people, so I am not species focussed in that regard. Sometimes, I want to smell nice. I don’t want to smell like I work in a sewer’.

Fellow Pig Michael Gove said ‘I like Boris, I do he is a sound chap, but like him, I yearn for more than mud and some acorns to eat. Have you been to a nightclub lately? I hear that they are a lot of fun. Are they? Can we go? Do you like to dance? I love to dance and cut a rug.’