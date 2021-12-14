Nude Photos of Sarah Ferguson Have Surfaced In Birmingham, England

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Even to this day, Fergie says that she wishes she had worn socks.

BIRMINGHAM, England – (UK News)- Scotland Yard has just been informed that a dozen X-rated photos of Sarah Ferguson, “The Duchess of York” have been found in a pawn shop in Birmingham.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard, Wilmington McWax, 43, informed the UK news media that the photos are being investigated and checked for authenticity.

One Scotland Yard employee, who claims to be a close friend of the 62-year-old Fergie, viewed the photos and suddenly got a huge smile on his face.

The individual, who would only give his initials (P.P.Y.) noted that, if his memory serves him right, Sarah did have a small tattoo of an English muffin on her upper right thigh.

The photo showed what appears to be, in fact, an English muffin, but due to age, as well as a bit of weight gain, the tattoo has grown a bit in size and has now actually become somewhat unrecognizable.

SIDENOTE: A reporter with the Ta Ta For Now News Agency spoke with Ferguson who said that she has never been to Birmingham, and further noted that she has never been fond of English muffins.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Sarah Ferguson

