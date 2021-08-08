Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn’s Marriage Is-On-The-Rocks

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 8 August 2021

image for Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn’s Marriage Is-On-The-Rocks
Alex is in the Bahamas shooting his next adventure film "Captain Blimey & The Horny Island Girls."

UPPER TOOTING, England – (Satire News) – England’s Ta Ta For Now News is reporting that English actor/model Alex Pettyfer and his German model wife Toni Garrn’s marriage is crumbling like a sand castle in a rainstorm.

The actor stared in such films as “Stormbreaker,” “Elvis & Nixon,” “Stormbreaker II – Spy Gadgets Gone Wild,” and the serio-comedy “A Bloated Elvis and Those Damn Magic Pills.”

Toni is noted for being the United Kingdom’s spokeswoman for Cousin Clara’s Crumpets, Stella Artois Beer, and The Duchess of York Brand Pantiliners (Sarah Ferguson).

According to 2TF2N’s Loretta Piffinshaw, the Pettyfers initially started having problems of a sexual nature that simply escalated into politics, and then into issues regarding Toni refusing to shave her underarm hair as well as her leg hair.

Alex apparently commented to Piers Morgan that if he wanted to be with a hairy woman, he would have married Lindsay Lohan.

In Other News. Queen Elizabeth wants to dispel the vicious rumor that has been circulating in the U.K. that the English Channel is infested with great white sharks the size of double-decker busses.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Alex PettyferCelebritiesSarah Ferguson

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more