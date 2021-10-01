Punchline not worth the wait

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 1 October 2021

Oh my god, this is even worse than last year.

A joke told by Gary Johnson to his mate Toby Carvery wasn't worth the wait.

Toby told us 'I have known Gary for a while, and so I already have heard all of his jokes, and this one has had so many extra words added to it, that the boredom got to me before the punchline did'.

Gary said 'Well, over the years I have always added something new to my jokes, add in new references, characters etc, and I suppose that this takes away from the humour'.

Lorraine, Gary's wife said 'At the times, it seems like his joke is at the end, but from out of nowhere, he finds a new paragraph'.

