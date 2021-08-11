Babies wondering who will be the next to cry

Shall I cry? Shall I? Just a little bit then.

Babies Lucinda and Mavis (yes, there are babies called Mavis) are discussing who will be the next to cry.

'Of course, it could be one of us' said Lucinda 'but it could also be the teenager on the skateboard, that middle-aged couple sitting on the benches, or the old man buying Ice cream'.

'Yes' interjected Mavis 'It is a real rollercoaster of emotion and possibility, isn't it?'

However, on realising that her mother hadn't paid her any attention for three minutes, Mavis started crying.

'Oh here we go' said Lucinda 'no one pays you the attention and you just start crying. What are you doing for the image of babies in the park?'

Then Lucinda realised that people were paying attention to Mavis and started crying as well.

Moments later the teenager fell off his skateboard and banged his knee. He didn't cry. He could have, but he didn't.

