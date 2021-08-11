Toddler planning his next tantrum

Toddler Brian Jones is in the final planning stage of his next tantrum.

Whilst in the park with his parents, he had a tantrum about the sky being the wrong colour, then another one about the big boys in the park on his favourite swing, and then another one about the grass not being the right texture.

Mum Alison said 'He has thrown three wobblers today and it is not really funny anymore. I mean, maybe one, we all like the occasional tantrum, who doesn't, but three?'

Dad Kevin said 'Yes being a parent is a full-time job, isn't it? Still, with a job you get paid something, and if your boss is being a petulant little git you can leave the office at 5.00 and not think about him for a while.'

'Just you wait' said Brian, with a sociopathic glint in his eye 'I will wait until Mummy and Daddy are having their happy juice, and then I will start crying for no apparent reason.'