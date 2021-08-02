The lost art of Umbrella wrangling

Recent news footage has shown that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, cannot be trusted to put up an Umbrella. It shows the lovable buffoon trying to erect an umbrella dangerously close to Prince Charles, before the wind, joining in the revelry turns it inside out.

This follows similar footage of former, and hopefully not future American president Donald Trump abandoning an umbrella on Airforce One, having been unsuccessful in the act of dismantling it. Donald Trump was also shown not sharing the umbrella with his long-serving third wife.

Is the art of Umbrella wrangling really lost to those in power? Do they not have anything else to do than show the world their ineptitude in putting up pieces of wire and material to protect them from the rain?

What are your views? Please let us know.