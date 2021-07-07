Computer very slow only to get on your nerves

Your Computer, Gary is being very slow today, just to get on your nerves.

Normally, Mary the mouse and Gary play very nicely together, but today they are both playing you up.

'It is no good' said Gary 'I can't be fast every day you know. I mean it is not as if you are writing anything of importance is it'.

Mary interjected 'Every time I think today he will stop on his epoch changing novel, it turns out that is just a shopping list. I mean, I bet the computers of great world leaders have a better life than we do'.

Gary finished, saying 'Yes if we stopped tomorrow, we can be replaced by a sheet of paper. Watch this Mary, watch this, I will stop, oh I just love it when he swears like that'