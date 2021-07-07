Computer very slow only to get on your nerves

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 7 July 2021

image for Computer very slow only to get on your nerves
Modern technology. What is it like?

Your Computer, Gary is being very slow today, just to get on your nerves.

Normally, Mary the mouse and Gary play very nicely together, but today they are both playing you up.

'It is no good' said Gary 'I can't be fast every day you know. I mean it is not as if you are writing anything of importance is it'.

Mary interjected 'Every time I think today he will stop on his epoch changing novel, it turns out that is just a shopping list. I mean, I bet the computers of great world leaders have a better life than we do'.

Gary finished, saying 'Yes if we stopped tomorrow, we can be replaced by a sheet of paper. Watch this Mary, watch this, I will stop, oh I just love it when he swears like that'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Computers

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more