Sentient replacement bus realises round of applause was only sarcasm

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 20 May 2021

image for Sentient replacement bus realises round of applause was only sarcasm
Come on Barry, if we don't hurry we will miss the bus

Replacement Bus Gavin Williamson was greeted with a round of applause at Mithering on the Trent, only to realise the delayed passengers were only being sarcastic.

The morose vehicle told us, 'There I was going for a nice little run out, I mean it has been a while since I have left the depot, and I thought the passengers were very pleased to see me there. I mean, Doug and I needn't put ourselves out for noting in the way of thanks'.

'I mean,' Gavin continued, 'people wanted a train, but I can still get them to where they are needed. I suppose that I now know how David Tennant's understudies feel'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Bus




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more