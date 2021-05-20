Sentient replacement bus realises round of applause was only sarcasm

Replacement Bus Gavin Williamson was greeted with a round of applause at Mithering on the Trent, only to realise the delayed passengers were only being sarcastic.

The morose vehicle told us, 'There I was going for a nice little run out, I mean it has been a while since I have left the depot, and I thought the passengers were very pleased to see me there. I mean, Doug and I needn't put ourselves out for noting in the way of thanks'.

'I mean,' Gavin continued, 'people wanted a train, but I can still get them to where they are needed. I suppose that I now know how David Tennant's understudies feel'.