Bus Was Bigger At The Front Than At The Back

Written by Monkey Woods

Tuesday, 26 May 2020

image for Bus Was Bigger At The Front Than At The Back
A photo, hastily taken, of the trapezoidal vehicular conveyance

A man has made a claim that, on a rare evening visit to the city centre, he saw a public service bus that had strangely mutated, and was bigger at the front than it was at the back.

Myke Woodson, 56, made the shocking observation as he traipsed around Hull City centre last November.

He had gone into the town to do some late-night Christmas shopping.

He said:

"It looked like a giant had sat on it at the back, and crushed it."

The bus, a red double-decker, flashed by him as he waited to cross the road near Primark, on his way to HMV, to see if they had the first album by This Heat. They didn't, but they said to try the internet.

Going back to the bus, it looked a bit like a red trapezium, but can't have been, because a trapezium is a shape possessing at least one pair of sides that are parallel, and not one of the four sides of the vehicle were truly parallel, although it's just possible that this was an optical illusion.

Regardless of its geometric configuration, Woodson mused, it would have been very strange to have been a passenger on the bus, and he spent some time considering how the ceilings of both the lower and upper decks must have sloped down towards the back of the bus, and seemed somewhat claustrophobic to those sat on the back seats.

The bus is thought to be a new futuristic design for the future, but nobody at Trapezium Transport would confirm this.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
BusTransport




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more