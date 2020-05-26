A man has made a claim that, on a rare evening visit to the city centre, he saw a public service bus that had strangely mutated, and was bigger at the front than it was at the back.

Myke Woodson, 56, made the shocking observation as he traipsed around Hull City centre last November.

He had gone into the town to do some late-night Christmas shopping.

He said:

"It looked like a giant had sat on it at the back, and crushed it."

The bus, a red double-decker, flashed by him as he waited to cross the road near Primark, on his way to HMV, to see if they had the first album by This Heat. They didn't, but they said to try the internet.

Going back to the bus, it looked a bit like a red trapezium, but can't have been, because a trapezium is a shape possessing at least one pair of sides that are parallel, and not one of the four sides of the vehicle were truly parallel, although it's just possible that this was an optical illusion.

Regardless of its geometric configuration, Woodson mused, it would have been very strange to have been a passenger on the bus, and he spent some time considering how the ceilings of both the lower and upper decks must have sloped down towards the back of the bus, and seemed somewhat claustrophobic to those sat on the back seats.

The bus is thought to be a new futuristic design for the future, but nobody at Trapezium Transport would confirm this.