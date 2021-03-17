Man has fever dream about Captain Cavemen

Husband, father and all-round good egg Gary Johnson was today telling anyone who was listening, about his recent, terrifying dream involving a little-remembered cartoon character from the 1970s.

'It was so surreal,' wrote Gary on his blog. 'Last night, I dreamt of Captain Caveman. I have not thought about the hairy, vocabulary-limited bloke for a long time. Still, yesterday, there he was in my dreams, chasing me down the corridor at Ikea, past all of the Billy Bookcases, the odd pasta shapes, the small wooden cabinets they have. I mean, if I had been eating cheese late at night, or someone had mentioned 1970s cartoons I watched as a kid, that would make sense.'

'It is my fault, really,' said Gary's wife, Lorraine. 'I have been playing the theme tune to it on my stereo all day. It is just my little joke'.