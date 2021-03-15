Spoof legal dispute over claims from editor that Jaggedone writes crap and refuses to 'edit' his spoofs because they are 'edited' anyway!

(NOT EDITED) A once infamous satirical institution called, The Spoof, has had many altercations, disputes, and arguments over the last thirty years. There have even been threats from ex-spoofers to punch the editor's 'fucking lights out!' Luckily, the present editor has still got his bulbs dimly shining in a rat-infested straw hut somewhere between Bangkok and Ho Chi Min town! A last resort to escape the claws of western paparazzi who are baying for his life!

Jaggedone, a die-hard, rather imbecilic spoofer, has decided to sue the editor because the present editor claims that Jaggedone's illiterate spoofs are, as he repeatedly explains; NOT EDITED!

Jaggedone, a hot-headed, eccentric Nutter, begs to differ! Why? Because this uneducated, retired, balding imbecile claims his spoofs are EDITED every time he releases one from his decrepit brain!

Before publishing his efforts, the said spoof is transferred over to his fab WORD editor, who does its work excellently, and only after giving a 'green light' would even the most illiterate of spoofers ever dare to publish!

Jaggedone is sending a team of lawyers to somewhere up the Mekong Delta to find Spoof's 'Walter Mitty' editor. They will issue a writ of deformation, lies and untruths. Once JO's lawyers have found the editor, he will be extradited back to Hull, UK. Where he will either reimburse JO £5 million big-uns or admit that JO's spoofs are edited! JO has, however, asked a local tyke judge for leniency because Hull City hates Leeds and so does JO, so the editor can watch his favourite footy team get promoted to Div. 2. But if he does not pay up, he will be thrown into Strangeways Prison, Manchester, with no TV, and begging for his virginity before United supporters force him to drop a bar of soap in the showers!

PS: This load of garbage bears no resemblance to true satire; it is all just a 'Fata Morgana' produced and edited by WORD!

