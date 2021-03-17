Chutney on the Fritz's historical sewage works are now listed, meaning that renovation work cannot be carried out without a lot of red tape, and along with the Pencil Museum, it now has two tourist attractions.

Sewage worker Tim O'Tay said, 'This is great news for us. The sewage works on Cemetery Lane have been an important part of Fritz life, saving the River Fritz from pollution. As sewage works go, it is one of the most aesthetically-designed places that deals with human effluence that I know of.'

Local weirdo Gavin Williamson said, 'I like forecasting the weather using the sewage works. Depending on which side of the road smells the worst, I can see which way the wind is blowing.'