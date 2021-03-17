Valentine's Restaurant

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Would you date me? Well, would you?

A marketing email from a restaurant has set a sad, lonely bachelor of on one, again.

Florence's Wine Bar and Bistro sent an unsolicited marketing email to Steve Brickhouse about their plans for 2021 reopening and their planned live music nights in August, which only sent Mr Brickhouse into a period of reflection.

'I took my ex to Florence's on Valentine's Day in 2019, and now I have had this email about it. I mean, it is a bit insensitive of them. I mean, Denise and myself only had three dates, and she finished things that night, so it is not great to be reminded of that, is it?'

'On the other hand,' said Steve, brightly, 'they do make excellent coffee, and there is a new member at the bowling club. Perhaps I could ask her, and take up Florence's on their very kind offers?'

A spokesperson from Florence's was not available for comment.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

