Man has his eye on a water-stained book in the Oxfam shop window

Stanley Bridgewater, a 47-year-old bachelor from Mithering on the Trent, has his eye on a hardback, water-stained edition of How to Wear Corduroy to attract attention and love in the window of his local Oxfam.

'Everyday' said Stan 'I have been walking past that shop, and I have seen the book, and I know it is what I need to take my life to the next level. When restrictions are lifted, I will go into that shop, take the book from the window, and pay my money down, and then after that, I will buy a lot of corduroys and take the lessons of the book to heart'.

It has not occurred to Stanley that he could have bought a copy of it online or maybe see if it was available on Kindle. Yes, people like Stanley do still exist.