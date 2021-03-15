Man has his eye on a water-stained book in the Oxfam shop window

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 15 March 2021

What will I do if it sells before I get there?

Stanley Bridgewater, a 47-year-old bachelor from Mithering on the Trent, has his eye on a hardback, water-stained edition of How to Wear Corduroy to attract attention and love in the window of his local Oxfam.

'Everyday' said Stan 'I have been walking past that shop, and I have seen the book, and I know it is what I need to take my life to the next level. When restrictions are lifted, I will go into that shop, take the book from the window, and pay my money down, and then after that, I will buy a lot of corduroys and take the lessons of the book to heart'.

It has not occurred to Stanley that he could have bought a copy of it online or maybe see if it was available on Kindle. Yes, people like Stanley do still exist.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

