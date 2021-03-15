Idiot MP says something, again

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 15 March 2021


You won't believe what he has done now

Michael Madeup, a Conservative MP for a tiny city, has once again done something stupid on social media.

The local character is known for a series of ill-timed jokes on social media, threatening violence against other people, and being unkind to his constituents, who keep voting him in for reasons best left unknown.

'Yes,' said the fictional character, 'I retweeted a tweet, but by retweeting the tweet, I was not supporting what was being said, I was just bringing a new viewpoint.'

One of Madeup's constituents said, 'He always does this. He always goes on Twitter and says something stupid, and then I go on Twitter, and I tell him that. Of course, I would tell him if he hadn't already blocked me. What am I like?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

