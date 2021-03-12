Cat picture still the most popular one on his owner's Facebook page

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 12 March 2021

image for Cat picture still the most popular one on his owner's Facebook page
Your chosen subject is Idiots of the Internet age, and your time starts now....

Tiddles McGee, a three-year-old moggy, is still the favourite, and most commented-on photo on owner Stanley Bridgewater's Facebook page.

47-year-old party-goer and single man, Stanley, has put up photos of his car, the fish he catches, and the food he eats, but a photo of Tiddles looking angry still has the most likes.

'It is strange,' said Stan. 'It is not even a technically good photo of Tiddles. I mean, since then, I have invested more than £900 in a proper camera from Nikon, or Canon, so there are far better photos on the page.'

'What can I say?' asked Tiddles. 'I have disgusting hygiene habits, foul breath, and I will scratch you, but I am still more popular than Stan.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

