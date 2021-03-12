Cat picture still the most popular one on his owner's Facebook page

Tiddles McGee, a three-year-old moggy, is still the favourite, and most commented-on photo on owner Stanley Bridgewater's Facebook page.

47-year-old party-goer and single man, Stanley, has put up photos of his car, the fish he catches, and the food he eats, but a photo of Tiddles looking angry still has the most likes.

'It is strange,' said Stan. 'It is not even a technically good photo of Tiddles. I mean, since then, I have invested more than £900 in a proper camera from Nikon, or Canon, so there are far better photos on the page.'

'What can I say?' asked Tiddles. 'I have disgusting hygiene habits, foul breath, and I will scratch you, but I am still more popular than Stan.'