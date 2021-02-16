Family Giving up Pancakes for Lent

Generic middle-class family the Johnsons, from Chutney on the Fritz, have announced for the seventh year in a row that, for Lent, they will all be giving up pancakes.

'Yes,' said husband and dad, Gary: 'We have decided that, during Lent, we will not be making any more pancakes. Well, to be fair, it was more Lorraine's idea.'

Lorraine takes up the story: 'Yes, for seven years we have said we are giving up pancakes for Lent, because when we first started saying it, Thomas was only young, but I am really getting sick and tired of clearing up all of the pancake batter that Gary somehow manages to get on the ceiling, the floor, the oven, all over the kitchen, really.'

'Yes,' interjected Gary, laughing. 'I really am the biggest tosser in the family.'