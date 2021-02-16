Man calling everyone Tossers

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 16 February 2021

image for Man calling everyone Tossers
I loves me a good pancake

Because today is Pancake Day, man about town David Herington Smythe, from Mithering on the Trent, is calling everyone a tosser.

'It is just my little joke,' said David. 'I say it every Shrove Tuesday, and it just never fails to make me laugh.'

David's wife of 23 years, Deborah, said: 'The first time he said it, I laughed, as you are meant to do, when you are first courting someone, and then I realised that I had to keep up the pretence.'

David's son, Shane, said: 'Of course, Dad always insists on making the pancakes, so that really makes him the tosser. Of course, when I say it, it is never funny, but then I am 15, and going through an Emo stage, so I cannot really do the comedy.'

'Neither can your Dad,' continued Deborah.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more